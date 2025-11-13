LG Group and Mercedes-Benz Strengthen Ties in Next-Gen Vehicle Tech

In a significant move to bolster next-generation vehicle technology, South Korea's LG Group and Germany's Mercedes-Benz are set to reinforce their partnership in automotive electronics. According to a Pulse report from Maeil Business News Korea, the collaboration is poised to advance significantly, as top executives from both companies meet in Seoul this week.

Mercedes-Benz Group Chairman Ola Kallenius will visit LG's headquarters in Yeouido to engage in discussions with LG's major automotive component leaders. This meeting is anticipated to extend beyond customary courtesy, aiming at deeper collaboration in core components and future mobility technologies, marking a new phase in Korea-Germany automotive supply partnerships.

The meeting coincides with efforts by Mercedes-Benz to expand its lineup of electric vehicles, focusing on consistent supplies of advanced batteries and electronic components. LG Group's expertise in batteries, displays, and sensors makes it a critical partner. The companies aim to explore increased battery production and joint technology development, reinforcing their $10.23 billion cylindrical battery supply agreement.

As LG Display continues to supply Mercedes-Benz with OLED panels, innovations like flexible P-OLED technology are garnering industry attention. Additionally, LG Electronics and LG Innotek are expected to contribute significantly to Mercedes-Benz's automotive projects with advancements in infotainment systems and sensor technology.

Kallenius is also scheduled for meetings with executives from HS Hyosung Corp. and Samsung Electronics, focusing on furthering collaborations in vehicle electronics, indicating a broader strategic alliance strengthening between Korean and German firms in the automotive sector.