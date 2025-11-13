Left Menu

LG Group and Mercedes-Benz Strengthen Ties in Next-Gen Vehicle Tech

LG Group and Mercedes-Benz are enhancing their collaboration on automotive electronics, marking a pivotal moment in their alliance for future vehicle technology. Key figures are meeting in Seoul to discuss deeper cooperation, aiming to expand the automotive supply chain and boost electric vehicle advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 12:03 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 12:03 IST
LG Group and Mercedes-Benz Strengthen Ties in Next-Gen Vehicle Tech
Representative Image (Photo/@LGUS/@MercedesBenz). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a significant move to bolster next-generation vehicle technology, South Korea's LG Group and Germany's Mercedes-Benz are set to reinforce their partnership in automotive electronics. According to a Pulse report from Maeil Business News Korea, the collaboration is poised to advance significantly, as top executives from both companies meet in Seoul this week.

Mercedes-Benz Group Chairman Ola Kallenius will visit LG's headquarters in Yeouido to engage in discussions with LG's major automotive component leaders. This meeting is anticipated to extend beyond customary courtesy, aiming at deeper collaboration in core components and future mobility technologies, marking a new phase in Korea-Germany automotive supply partnerships.

The meeting coincides with efforts by Mercedes-Benz to expand its lineup of electric vehicles, focusing on consistent supplies of advanced batteries and electronic components. LG Group's expertise in batteries, displays, and sensors makes it a critical partner. The companies aim to explore increased battery production and joint technology development, reinforcing their $10.23 billion cylindrical battery supply agreement.

As LG Display continues to supply Mercedes-Benz with OLED panels, innovations like flexible P-OLED technology are garnering industry attention. Additionally, LG Electronics and LG Innotek are expected to contribute significantly to Mercedes-Benz's automotive projects with advancements in infotainment systems and sensor technology.

Kallenius is also scheduled for meetings with executives from HS Hyosung Corp. and Samsung Electronics, focusing on furthering collaborations in vehicle electronics, indicating a broader strategic alliance strengthening between Korean and German firms in the automotive sector.

TRENDING

1
Peru's Amazon Oil Tensions: Spills, Indigenous Rights, and Economic Ambitions

Peru's Amazon Oil Tensions: Spills, Indigenous Rights, and Economic Ambition...

 Global
2
Historic Verdict Looms as Bangladesh's ICT Targets Sheikh Hasina

Historic Verdict Looms as Bangladesh's ICT Targets Sheikh Hasina

 Bangladesh
3
From Accused Witch to Aspiring Doctor: Faith's Journey of Resilience

From Accused Witch to Aspiring Doctor: Faith's Journey of Resilience

 Global
4
Supreme Court Defers Dharavi Project Hearing Amid Controversy

Supreme Court Defers Dharavi Project Hearing Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025