Left Menu

BHIVE CEO Conquers Ironman 70.3, Inspires Team with Endurance Feat

Shesh Rao Paplikar, BHIVE Workspace's Founder and CEO, became the first flex workspace founder worldwide to complete Ironman 70.3 Goa in his first attempt. Accompanied by committed employees, this achievement underscores the shared values of endurance and teamwork within BHIVE, drawing parallels between sporting excellence and business leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore (Karnataka) | Updated: 13-11-2025 12:31 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 12:31 IST
BHIVE CEO Conquers Ironman 70.3, Inspires Team with Endurance Feat
Shesh Rao Paplikar, Founder & CEO, BHIVE Workspace. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shesh Rao Paplikar, the dynamic CEO and Founder of BHIVE Workspace, marked a significant milestone by being the first flex workspace founder globally to finish the Ironman 70.3 Goa—an achievement completed on his initial attempt. He was backed by a team of dedicated BHIVE employees, embodying the company's principles of endurance, teamwork, and mental tenacity.

The Ironman 70.3, recognized as one of the most challenging endurance races worldwide, includes a 1.9 km swim, a 90 km bike ride, and a 21.1 km run, totaling 113 km (70.3 miles). Paplikar completed the race with a time of 7 hours, 51 minutes, and 54 seconds, reflecting precise splits in swimming, cycling, and running. Paplikar commented on the incredible experience and world-class organization of the event, praising Yoska and Deepak Raj for their benchmarks. He believes the Ironman movement will be a catalyst for sports evolution in India.

Beyond mere athletic conquest, Paplikar's journey emphasized the discipline and planning that underpin both his training and BHIVE's success. Sharing this transformative experience with his team reinforced his belief that success thrives from collective effort and endurance. BHIVE, under his leadership, fosters a culture where fitness and work-life harmony are intertwined, promoting sustained well-being in corporate life.

TRENDING

1
Peru's Amazon Oil Tensions: Spills, Indigenous Rights, and Economic Ambitions

Peru's Amazon Oil Tensions: Spills, Indigenous Rights, and Economic Ambition...

 Global
2
Historic Verdict Looms as Bangladesh's ICT Targets Sheikh Hasina

Historic Verdict Looms as Bangladesh's ICT Targets Sheikh Hasina

 Bangladesh
3
From Accused Witch to Aspiring Doctor: Faith's Journey of Resilience

From Accused Witch to Aspiring Doctor: Faith's Journey of Resilience

 Global
4
Supreme Court Defers Dharavi Project Hearing Amid Controversy

Supreme Court Defers Dharavi Project Hearing Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025