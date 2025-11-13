BHIVE CEO Conquers Ironman 70.3, Inspires Team with Endurance Feat

Shesh Rao Paplikar, the dynamic CEO and Founder of BHIVE Workspace, marked a significant milestone by being the first flex workspace founder globally to finish the Ironman 70.3 Goa—an achievement completed on his initial attempt. He was backed by a team of dedicated BHIVE employees, embodying the company's principles of endurance, teamwork, and mental tenacity.

The Ironman 70.3, recognized as one of the most challenging endurance races worldwide, includes a 1.9 km swim, a 90 km bike ride, and a 21.1 km run, totaling 113 km (70.3 miles). Paplikar completed the race with a time of 7 hours, 51 minutes, and 54 seconds, reflecting precise splits in swimming, cycling, and running. Paplikar commented on the incredible experience and world-class organization of the event, praising Yoska and Deepak Raj for their benchmarks. He believes the Ironman movement will be a catalyst for sports evolution in India.

Beyond mere athletic conquest, Paplikar's journey emphasized the discipline and planning that underpin both his training and BHIVE's success. Sharing this transformative experience with his team reinforced his belief that success thrives from collective effort and endurance. BHIVE, under his leadership, fosters a culture where fitness and work-life harmony are intertwined, promoting sustained well-being in corporate life.