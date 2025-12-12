Left Menu

EU U-Turn: Combustion Engine Ban Overturn Sparks Automotive Debate

The European Commission plans to abandon a proposed ban on new combustion engine cars from 2035, marking a victory for Germany. Instead, a 90% CO2 reduction for automakers by 2035 is proposed. This decision, influenced by intense lobbying, highlights Europe's challenge balancing decarbonization with automotive industry pressures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 20:14 IST
EU U-Turn: Combustion Engine Ban Overturn Sparks Automotive Debate

The European Commission is set to reverse course on its previous plan to ban new combustion engine cars by 2035, after extensive lobbying efforts led by Germany. This breakthrough decision will allow the continuation of combustion engines alongside new emission reduction targets.

Manfred Weber, leader of the European People's Party in the European Parliament, announced the anticipated shift towards a new target focusing on a 90% reduction in CO2 emissions from automakers by 2035. This alternative approach aims to foster consumer choice while addressing emissions goals.

German automakers, facing competition from China and other markets, have advocated for technological openness, emphasizing electric vehicles and exploring synthetic fuels. Chancellor Friedrich Merz conveyed the need for planning security to ensure the competitiveness of Europe's automotive industry in light of the evolving global landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfilled Promises

Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfi...

 India
4
Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025