EU U-Turn: Combustion Engine Ban Overturn Sparks Automotive Debate

The European Commission is set to reverse course on its previous plan to ban new combustion engine cars by 2035, after extensive lobbying efforts led by Germany. This breakthrough decision will allow the continuation of combustion engines alongside new emission reduction targets.

Manfred Weber, leader of the European People's Party in the European Parliament, announced the anticipated shift towards a new target focusing on a 90% reduction in CO2 emissions from automakers by 2035. This alternative approach aims to foster consumer choice while addressing emissions goals.

German automakers, facing competition from China and other markets, have advocated for technological openness, emphasizing electric vehicles and exploring synthetic fuels. Chancellor Friedrich Merz conveyed the need for planning security to ensure the competitiveness of Europe's automotive industry in light of the evolving global landscape.

