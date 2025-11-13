Left Menu

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Sets Ambitious Expansion Goals

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels aims to expand to 74 properties by FY 2030, totaling 5,787 keys across owned, managed, and leased hotels. Currently, 38 properties with 3,351 keys are under development, and 36 properties with 2,436 keys are operational. New projects include acquisitions in Mumbai and Kolkata.

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels has announced an ambitious plan to expand its portfolio to 74 properties by the fiscal year 2030. This expansion will increase the total number of keys to 5,787, encompassing a mix of owned, managed, and leased hotels, the company revealed in an investor presentation.

The company is currently developing 38 properties totaling 3,351 keys, alongside 36 operational properties comprising 2,436 keys. This strategic growth plan involves significant acquisitions and the launch of new projects, such as the recent purchase of Zillion Hotel in Juhu, Mumbai, and a new development set to break ground in Kolkata in January 2026.

Managing Director Vijay Dewan stated, "Our expansion plans are progressing steadily," marking these developments as pivotal in the company's journey to establish iconic hotels across India. Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels operates under five distinct brands, strengthening its presence in the hospitality sector.

