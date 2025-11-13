Oman Air Adjusts Schedules Amid Supply Chain Hurdles

Oman Air announced temporary adjustments to its flight schedules on Thursday, attributing these changes to global supply-chain disruptions that have rendered several of its aircraft out of service.

The airline is actively working with aircraft manufacturers to expedite repairs and ensure the grounded planes are back in operation swiftly.

In a bid to minimize the inconvenience to passengers, Oman Air is making concerted efforts to realign resources and maintain service efficiency during this challenging period.

(With inputs from agencies.)