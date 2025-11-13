Left Menu

Oman Air Adjusts Schedules Amid Supply Chain Hurdles

Oman Air has temporarily adjusted flight schedules due to global supply-chain disruptions that have grounded several aircraft. The airline is collaborating with manufacturers to return these aircraft to operation and minimize the impact on passengers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 13-11-2025 14:24 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 14:24 IST
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Oman Air announced temporary adjustments to its flight schedules on Thursday, attributing these changes to global supply-chain disruptions that have rendered several of its aircraft out of service.

The airline is actively working with aircraft manufacturers to expedite repairs and ensure the grounded planes are back in operation swiftly.

In a bid to minimize the inconvenience to passengers, Oman Air is making concerted efforts to realign resources and maintain service efficiency during this challenging period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

