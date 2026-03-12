Diplomatic Dialogue: Strengthening Sino-Cuban Ties

In a recent diplomatic discussion, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi engaged in a phone call with his Cuban counterpart. The conversation was initiated at the request of the Cuban side, as reported by China's state-run Xinhua news agency.

During the call, both parties expressed a commitment to further enhancing their bilateral relations. This dialogue underscores the ongoing efforts by both nations to solidify their alliance.

The conversation between the foreign ministers marks a significant step in the continued advancement of China-Cuba diplomatic relations.

