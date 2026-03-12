Left Menu

Diplomatic Dialogue: Strengthening Sino-Cuban Ties

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi engaged in a phone call with his Cuban counterpart to discuss the advancement of bilateral relations. This conversation signifies ongoing diplomatic efforts to strengthen ties between China and Cuba, as reported by China’s state-run Xinhua news agency.

In a recent diplomatic discussion, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi engaged in a phone call with his Cuban counterpart. The conversation was initiated at the request of the Cuban side, as reported by China's state-run Xinhua news agency.

During the call, both parties expressed a commitment to further enhancing their bilateral relations. This dialogue underscores the ongoing efforts by both nations to solidify their alliance.

The conversation between the foreign ministers marks a significant step in the continued advancement of China-Cuba diplomatic relations.

