Andhra Pradesh: India's Gateway to Global Markets

Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu invited global investors to leverage the state's business-friendly environment. He cited investments by Google and Reliance, emphasizing opportunities in tech, energy, and manufacturing. Naidu pledged efficient clearances and unique incentives to boost international collaboration and economic growth.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has called upon European nations and business leaders to explore investment opportunities in the state, positioning it as a strategic entry point to the global market.

During the 'Partners in Progress-India-Europe Cooperation for Sustainable Growth' roundtable preceding the upcoming 30th CII Partnership Summit, Naidu highlighted Andhra Pradesh's unparalleled ease, speed, and cost-effectiveness in business operations. He emphasized the state's competitive edge in offering unmatched incentives and rapid business permits, particularly in sectors like manufacturing, healthcare, tourism, and food processing.

Showcasing recent commitments, the Chief Minister noted Google's plan to invest USD 15 billion in an AI data center and sub-sea cables. Andhra Pradesh's commitment to efficient business processes was epitomized by Premier Energy's clearance within 45 days and Reliance's upcoming global brewery. Naidu also unveiled plans for a drone city and a space technology hub, alongside ambitions to produce green energy and develop a quantum valley.

