Boost for India's Textile Sector: Government Rescinds Quality Control Orders

The Indian government has taken a significant step in supporting its textile sector by withdrawing quality control orders (QCOs) on polyester fibres and yarns. This decision, announced by the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, is anticipated to significantly benefit the industry by decreasing compliance burdens on product manufacturers.

According to the Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI), the cancellation of these QCOs meets long-standing industry demands and is expected to enhance the competitiveness of Indian textile products. Ashwin Chandran, CITI Chairman, pointed out that the removal of these controls should lower costs for Indian textile and apparel businesses, enabling them to obtain raw materials at competitive international rates.

The textile and apparel sector in India, which envisions a USD 350-billion industry by 2030, will see these changes as a confidence booster, especially when combined with a recent export package. While polyester fibres see this favorable shift, the industry hopes for similar measures for other materials like viscose fibre.

(With inputs from agencies.)