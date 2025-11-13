NBCC Ltd Achieves Impressive Profit Growth in September Quarter

State-owned NBCC Ltd has announced a notable 25% increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 156.68 crore in the September quarter. This substantial growth is attributed to a rise in income, highlighting the company's robust financial performance.

In comparison, the firm's net profit stood at Rs 125.13 crore during the same period the previous year. The total income for the corporation surged to an impressive Rs 3,017.15 crore, significantly up from Rs 2,512.95 crore in the corresponding period last year, as revealed in a recent regulatory filing.

NBCC operates within engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), project management consultancy (PMC), and real estate sectors, which have collectively contributed to this financial success.

(With inputs from agencies.)