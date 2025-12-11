Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Achieves Milestone in Kharif Paddy Procurement

Andhra Pradesh has achieved a significant milestone by sending over 1.7 lakh tonnes of rice to the Food Corporation of India within 15 days of launching the kharif paddy procurement season. The state's efforts, led by Minister Nadendla Manohar, have included emergency measures, transparent procurement, and efficient logistics to support farmers.

Andhra Pradesh has marked a significant achievement, Minister Nadendla Manohar announced, as the state dispatched over 1.7 lakh tonnes of rice to the Food Corporation of India (FCI) within 15 days of launching the kharif paddy procurement drive.

Procurement has been robust, with over 1.4 lakh tonnes collected in a single day on December 10, reflecting the campaign's rapid pace. The state's procurement, benefiting nearly 3.5 lakh farmers, has also ensured timely financial transfers totaling around 4,600 crore.

Faced with heavy yields and adverse weather, emergency measures have been implemented, along with transparent operations and enhanced logistics, to sustain smooth rice transport and safeguard farmers while maintaining the minimum support price.

