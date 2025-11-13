Left Menu

Eicher Motors: Accelerating Success with Record Profits and Sales

Eicher Motors reported a strong 24% increase in consolidated profit after tax, reaching Rs 1,369 crore for Q2 2025. Driven by robust sales of Royal Enfield motorcycles and VE Commercial Vehicles, the company's revenue surged 45%. GST rationalisation also bolstered consumer confidence, boosting commercial vehicle demand.

Eicher Motors achieved a remarkable 24% year-on-year rise in its consolidated profit after tax, totaling Rs 1,369 crore for the second quarter ending September 2025. This financial success was underpinned by strong sales across its business segments, notably Royal Enfield and VE Commercial Vehicles.

Royal Enfield, a division of Eicher, recorded its highest-ever quarterly sales with 3,27,067 units, marking a 45% increase from the previous year. Simultaneously, VE Commercial Vehicles, a joint venture between Eicher and Volvo Group, reported a revenue of Rs 6,106 crore, reflecting a 10% growth year-on-year.

Eicher Motors attributed part of its success to GST rationalisation, which has positively influenced consumer confidence and consumption, ultimately supporting the demand for commercial vehicles. Despite the positive financial performance, Eicher Motors' shares closed 0.7% lower on the BSE at Rs 6,830.80.

(With inputs from agencies.)

