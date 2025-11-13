Globe Enterprises (India) Limited Reports Strong Financial Growth in Q2 FY2025-26

Globe Enterprises (India) Limited, a prominent name in the textile industry, has announced its financial results for the quarter and half-year ending September 2025. The results indicate a robust operational performance backed by a sustained business trajectory.

During the fiscal quarter ending September 2025, the company reported a revenue increase of 6.81% to ₹15,856.26 lacs, a significant rise from ₹14,844.87 lacs in the previous quarter. The profit after tax witnessed a substantial growth of 219.94%, reaching ₹446.38 lacs, thanks to improved operational efficiencies and margins.

Managing Director Bhavik Parikh highlighted the company's focus on market expansion and operational efficiency, which contributed to the positive financial results despite existing cost pressures. The company also underwent notable corporate developments, including a change of name, promoter share acquisitions, the establishment of a virtual branch in Mumbai, and strategic asset and business reorganizations.