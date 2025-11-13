Left Menu

Globe Enterprises (India) Limited Reports Strong Financial Growth in Q2 FY2025-26

Globe Enterprises (India) Limited announces significant financial growth for Q2 FY2025-26, with revenue up by 6.81% and a 219.94% increase in profit after tax. The company's strategic expansions and operational efficiencies drive sustained momentum, supported by corporate developments including a name change, promoter share purchase, and asset rationalization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 13-11-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 16:33 IST
Globe Enterprises (India) Limited, a prominent name in the textile industry, has announced its financial results for the quarter and half-year ending September 2025. The results indicate a robust operational performance backed by a sustained business trajectory.

During the fiscal quarter ending September 2025, the company reported a revenue increase of 6.81% to ₹15,856.26 lacs, a significant rise from ₹14,844.87 lacs in the previous quarter. The profit after tax witnessed a substantial growth of 219.94%, reaching ₹446.38 lacs, thanks to improved operational efficiencies and margins.

Managing Director Bhavik Parikh highlighted the company's focus on market expansion and operational efficiency, which contributed to the positive financial results despite existing cost pressures. The company also underwent notable corporate developments, including a change of name, promoter share acquisitions, the establishment of a virtual branch in Mumbai, and strategic asset and business reorganizations.

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

