AfDB Deepens Ties with Mauritania Through High-Level Visit and $655M Project Portfolio

In a significant move to bolster economic development and regional cooperation, a senior-level delegation from the African Development Bank Group (AfDB) concluded a six-day mission to the Islamic Republic of Mauritania from 3 to 8 November 2025. The visit was aimed at reinforcing the Bank’s partnership with Mauritania, reviewing its current development portfolio, and identifying future avenues for collaboration aligned with the nation’s growth strategies.

Strengthening Strategic Ties

The delegation, comprised of senior advisers and advisers to AfDB Executive Directors representing both regional and non-regional member states, engaged in a series of high-level consultations with top Mauritanian officials. Meetings included discussions with:

Abdallah Souleymane Cheick-Sidia, Minister of Economic Affairs and Development and AfDB Governor for Mauritania

Minister of Energy and Petroleum

Governor of the Central Bank of Mauritania

Secretary-General of the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Sovereignty

In addition to ministerial-level talks, the team also held engagements with civil society organizations, private sector stakeholders, and technical and financial partners, ensuring that the voices of various development actors were considered in shaping the Bank’s ongoing and future interventions.

Site Visits: Assessing Impact on the Ground

A key element of the mission was field visits to flagship AfDB-supported projects, most notably:

The Rosso Bridge Project, a strategic infrastructure investment linking Mauritania to Senegal, essential for boosting trade and regional integration.

The Mauritania Agricultural Transformation Support Project (PATAM) in the southern region, which is pivotal for enhancing food security, agricultural productivity, and rural livelihoods.

These visits enabled the delegation to evaluate real-world outcomes, engage directly with beneficiaries, and gather insights into the developmental impacts and operational challenges of the Bank’s projects.

Expanding a Robust Development Portfolio

Mauritania currently hosts an active portfolio of 21 projects financed by the AfDB, with a total net commitment of approximately $655 million. These initiatives span a diverse range of sectors, including:

Energy and natural resources

Transport infrastructure

Water and sanitation

Agriculture and food security

Finance and governance

Industrial development and social inclusion

This multifaceted approach supports the country’s ambitious transformation goals, while also addressing structural vulnerabilities such as unemployment, food insecurity, and limited access to essential services.

Endorsements and Future Outlook

Speaking at the conclusion of the visit, François Defourny, spokesperson for the AfDB Executive Directors’ advisers, commended Mauritania’s impressive progress and economic potential:

“We have witnessed first-hand the tangible impact of the Bank’s interventions on people’s living conditions and the strengthening of national infrastructure. The strong partnership between Mauritania and the Bank stands as a model of effective cooperation in advancing sustainable development.”

Mauritania’s Minister of Economic Affairs, Abdallah Souleymane Cheick-Sidia, echoed this sentiment, stating:

“This visit illustrates the importance the Bank attaches to its partnership with Mauritania. It provides an opportunity to assess results achieved on the ground, listen to beneficiaries, and identify new areas of support to accelerate inclusive and sustainable development.”

A Model for Inclusive Development

The delegation was joined by representatives from the AfDB’s North Africa Regional Office, led by Deputy Director General Malinne Blomberg, who plays a key role in coordinating the Bank’s operations and policy dialogue in Mauritania. The mission further reflects AfDB’s commitment to participatory and results-oriented approaches, a cornerstone of its strategy to enhance development effectiveness and impact across Africa.

The visit comes at a time when Mauritania is seeking to diversify its economy and accelerate job creation, especially in underserved regions. AfDB’s strategic focus on infrastructure, agriculture, and financial inclusion aligns with the country’s efforts to promote resilient growth, foster regional integration, and advance the African Union’s Agenda 2063 and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).