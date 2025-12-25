Christmas Revival in Bethlehem: Hope Shines Amidst Challenge

Thousands of people converged on Bethlehem's Manger Square for Christmas celebrations, bringing a much-needed surge of holiday spirit after two years of muted festivities due to the war in Gaza. The giant Christmas tree returned, replacing the wartime nativity scene that paid homage to Gaza's suffering.

Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the leading Catholic figure in the Holy Land, began the celebrations with a traditional procession from Jerusalem to Bethlehem. He conveyed greetings from Gaza's Christian community, expressing a determination to rebuild amidst destruction.

Despite the festive atmosphere, Bethlehem's residents, heavily reliant on tourism, continue to face challenges due to the Israeli-occupied West Bank's war impact. However, signs of change are emerging as the city slowly revives, fostering hope in a region yearning for peace and stability.