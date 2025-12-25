Christmas Revival in Bethlehem: Hope Shines Amidst Challenge
Thousands gathered in Bethlehem's Manger Square for Christmas celebrations, marking a hopeful return to normalcy following subdued festivities due to the Gaza conflict. The event, led by Cardinal Pizzaballa, emphasized rebuilding and community spirit, despite ongoing tensions. Residents and visitors alike embraced the holiday's message of peace and resilience.
Thousands of people converged on Bethlehem's Manger Square for Christmas celebrations, bringing a much-needed surge of holiday spirit after two years of muted festivities due to the war in Gaza. The giant Christmas tree returned, replacing the wartime nativity scene that paid homage to Gaza's suffering.
Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the leading Catholic figure in the Holy Land, began the celebrations with a traditional procession from Jerusalem to Bethlehem. He conveyed greetings from Gaza's Christian community, expressing a determination to rebuild amidst destruction.
Despite the festive atmosphere, Bethlehem's residents, heavily reliant on tourism, continue to face challenges due to the Israeli-occupied West Bank's war impact. However, signs of change are emerging as the city slowly revives, fostering hope in a region yearning for peace and stability.
