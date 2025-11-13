Left Menu

Varvee Global Limited Reports Remarkable Profit Surge in Q2

Varvee Global Limited experienced a 23% increase in profit after tax for the July-September quarter, reaching Rs 10.21 crore. Revenue rose by 80% due to improved realizations, while lower finance costs and expenses enhanced profitability. The company aims to deepen high-margin products and maintain conservative funding.

13-11-2025
Varvee Global Limited, a manufacturer and exporter of textiles, announced a significant 23% rise in profit after tax for the July-September quarter, reaching Rs 10.21 crore, up from Rs 8.2 crore in the same period last year.

The company's revenue from operations soared by nearly 80% to Rs 27.83 crore in the second quarter of FY26 compared to Rs 15.47 crore in the previous year. This increase was attributed to stronger realizations and a richer mix, as per the company's statement.

A drastic reduction in finance costs to nearly nil, coupled with lower expenses, bolstered the profitability, according to Jaimin Gupta, Chairman & Managing Director. Going forward, Varvee Global Limited plans to concentrate on high-margin product lines, enhance cash conversion, and pursue selective opportunities with a conservative funding approach in the latter half of FY26.

