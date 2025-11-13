Profit Turbulence: Singapore Airlines Faces Financial Headwinds
Singapore Airlines Group reported an 82% dip in net profit to 52 million Singapore dollars for the September quarter of 2025. This decline is attributed to losses from associated company Air India and lower interest income. Air India's strategic transformation plans continue amidst setbacks, including a tragic plane crash.
Singapore Airlines Group has reported a significant drop in net profit, with an 82% decrease to 52 million Singapore dollars for the September quarter of 2025. The decline is largely attributed to losses at Air India, in which SIA holds a 25.1% stake, and decreased interest income.
Despite these challenges, Singapore Airlines reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Air India's comprehensive transformation plan, in collaboration with Tata Sons, as part of its broader multi-hub strategy. The company continued to emphasize the strategic value of its investment in one of the world's largest aviation markets.
The financial report highlighted reduced earnings due to a SGD 295 million drop in share results from associated companies and an SGD 42 million decrease in interest income. Meanwhile, a deadly aircraft accident has shadowed Air India's transformation ambitions.
