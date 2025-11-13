Profit Turbulence: Singapore Airlines Faces Financial Headwinds

Singapore Airlines Group has reported a significant drop in net profit, with an 82% decrease to 52 million Singapore dollars for the September quarter of 2025. The decline is largely attributed to losses at Air India, in which SIA holds a 25.1% stake, and decreased interest income.

Despite these challenges, Singapore Airlines reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Air India's comprehensive transformation plan, in collaboration with Tata Sons, as part of its broader multi-hub strategy. The company continued to emphasize the strategic value of its investment in one of the world's largest aviation markets.

The financial report highlighted reduced earnings due to a SGD 295 million drop in share results from associated companies and an SGD 42 million decrease in interest income. Meanwhile, a deadly aircraft accident has shadowed Air India's transformation ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)