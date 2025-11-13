Page Industries: Navigating Marginal Profit Decline Amid Revenue Growth

Apparel manufacturer Page Industries Ltd has announced a marginal decline in its net profit for the September quarter, recording Rs 194.76 crore. This marks a slight drop from the Rs 195.25 crore profit registered in the same period last year, according to their recent regulatory filing.

Despite the dip in net profit, the company's revenue from operations showed growth, increasing by 3.57% to Rs 1,290.85 crore compared to Rs 1,246.27 crore a year earlier. Page Industries, a notable licensee of JOCKEY International Inc., reported a sales volume growth of 2.5% year-over-year, with total sales reaching 56.6 million pieces.

Total expenses surged by 5.1% to Rs 1,049.27 crore, impacting the EBITDA, which fell by 0.7% to Rs 279.5 crore. The firm highlights efforts in operational efficiency and cost optimization, positioning itself strategically to leverage anticipated demand improvements. Following the announcement, Page Industries' shares settled at Rs 39,519.70 on the BSE, down by 2.96%.

