Left Menu

Page Industries: Navigating Marginal Profit Decline Amid Revenue Growth

Page Industries Ltd reported a slight dip in net profits to Rs 194.76 crore for the September quarter. Despite a minor decline, revenue rose by 3.57% to Rs 1,290.85 crore. The company focuses on operational efficiency and product innovation to enhance its market position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 18:43 IST
Page Industries: Navigating Marginal Profit Decline Amid Revenue Growth
  • Country:
  • India

Apparel manufacturer Page Industries Ltd has announced a marginal decline in its net profit for the September quarter, recording Rs 194.76 crore. This marks a slight drop from the Rs 195.25 crore profit registered in the same period last year, according to their recent regulatory filing.

Despite the dip in net profit, the company's revenue from operations showed growth, increasing by 3.57% to Rs 1,290.85 crore compared to Rs 1,246.27 crore a year earlier. Page Industries, a notable licensee of JOCKEY International Inc., reported a sales volume growth of 2.5% year-over-year, with total sales reaching 56.6 million pieces.

Total expenses surged by 5.1% to Rs 1,049.27 crore, impacting the EBITDA, which fell by 0.7% to Rs 279.5 crore. The firm highlights efforts in operational efficiency and cost optimization, positioning itself strategically to leverage anticipated demand improvements. Following the announcement, Page Industries' shares settled at Rs 39,519.70 on the BSE, down by 2.96%.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Court Overturns Speaker's Decision: Mukul Roy Disqualified

Court Overturns Speaker's Decision: Mukul Roy Disqualified

 India
2
Jetty Collapse in Gujarat's Arabian Sea: Workers Rescued

Jetty Collapse in Gujarat's Arabian Sea: Workers Rescued

 India
3
EU Customs Crackdown: New Levies to Target Cheap Chinese E-commerce Imports

EU Customs Crackdown: New Levies to Target Cheap Chinese E-commerce Imports

 Global
4
Sugarcane Protests Ignite Tensions and Fires in Mudhol

Sugarcane Protests Ignite Tensions and Fires in Mudhol

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025