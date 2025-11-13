Left Menu

Delhi-NCR Electric Bus Initiative Revives State Connectivity

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced the resumption of Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) inter-state bus services, connecting the capital with NCR cities using electric buses. These buses are equipped with modern safety features and promise to ease traffic, improve mobility, and reduce pollution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 18:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a move set to bolster public transport connectivity, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced the imminent resumption of Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus services linking the national capital to various NCR cities. Gupta flagged off an electric bus route, signaling the start of enhanced inter-state travel infrastructure.

The newly unveiled electric buses boast state-of-the-art features such as air-conditioning, CCTV cameras, panic buttons, and GPS systems to ensure passenger comfort and safety. The buses will ply the Delhi-Sonipat route, offering frequent service and helping to decongest roads while curbing environmental pollution.

The revival of transport links, absent for years, was inaugurated during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday celebrations. The initiative underscores the Delhi government's commitment to providing efficient and eco-friendly public transportation options, further strengthening ties between Delhi and its NCR neighbors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

