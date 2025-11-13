Left Menu

DHL's €1 Billion Investment Unveils India's Logistics Renaissance

DHL Group has announced plans to invest around €1 billion in India by 2030 as part of its Strategy 2030-Accelerated Sustainable Growth plan. The investment focuses on expanding logistics solutions across key sectors, including life sciences, e-commerce, and new energy, reflecting India's promising growth potential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-11-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 19:05 IST
  • India

Global logistics powerhouse DHL Group has unveiled an ambitious €1 billion investment plan in India, signaling confidence in the country's potential as a burgeoning market. This significant pledge was announced at a press conference, with the company underscoring its Strategy 2030-Accelerated Sustainable Growth plan as central to the move.

The comprehensive investment will bolster India's logistics landscape, focusing on pivotal sectors such as life sciences, new energy, and e-commerce. Key infrastructural projects include the establishment of India's first health logistics hub in Bhiwandi, a low-emission facility for Blue Dart, and more.

DHL's strategic alignment with India's diversification efforts was lauded as its Global Connectedness Tracker reported resilient global trade. By enhancing supply chains in India, DHL aims for adaptability amid evolving market demands, marked by the company's ongoing dedication to sustainability and electrification.

