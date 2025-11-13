NSO's Upcoming Migration Survey: Shaping Policy with Detailed Insights

The National Statistics Office (NSO) under the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation is set to launch a significant migration survey between July 2026 and June 2027. This initiative seeks to collect thorough and dependable data on migration patterns, reasons behind them, and other pertinent household and individual metrics across the nation.

In a move to promote inclusivity and accuracy, the NSO has dispatched a draft version of the survey tool, available on the MoSPI website, inviting feedback from policymakers, researchers, academia, and the public by November 30, 2025. This step is crucial in refining the tool's structure and content.

Historical context reveals NSS's pivotal role since 1950 in shaping India's socio-economic landscape through large-scale household surveys. With its roots in data collection stretching back generations, the forthcoming survey promises to illuminate contemporary migration trends, guiding evidence-based policymaking for the nation's evolving urbanisation and inclusive growth landscape.