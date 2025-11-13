Left Menu

Hubtown's Profit Surge: A Strong Foundation for Future Growth

Hubtown Ltd reported a 65% increase in net profit to Rs 31.67 crore for the September quarter, driven by higher income. The company's income rose significantly, and it plans major developments, including residential and commercial projects. An amalgamation aims to expand its footprint by adding prime developable area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 20:02 IST
Hubtown Ltd, a prominent realty firm based in Mumbai, announced a notable 65% surge in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 31.67 crore in the September quarter. This impressive hike was fueled by increased income, which jumped to Rs 263.29 crore compared to Rs 139.31 crore from the same period last year.

The company's Managing Director and Co-Founder, Vyomesh Shah, highlighted that robust progress was made in its ultra-luxury and premium residential portfolio. Additionally, Shah revealed plans to amalgamate projects 25 West, 25 South, and 25 Downtown, aiming to integrate over 5 million sq ft of prime developable area into Hubtown.

Looking forward, Hubtown is set to bolster its commercial segment with upcoming office developments in Ghatkopar and Chembur, Mumbai. The company projects pre-sales of approximately Rs 6,000 crore in FY26, factoring in expected inputs from amalgamating entities.

