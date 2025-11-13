Asian Granito India Ltd Achieves Turnaround with Robust Q2 Profits

Luxury surface and bathware supplier Asian Granito India Ltd demonstrated a robust turnaround in its financial performance for the September quarter, reporting a net profit of Rs 15.6 crore. This marks a significant improvement from the Rs 1 crore loss recorded in the same period last year.

The company's net sales increased by 8.2% to Rs 406.9 crore, up from Rs 376 crore in the prior-year period. However, export revenues faced a decline, standing at Rs 64 crore, a 17% decrease from Rs 77 crore in Q2 FY25.

Asian Granito's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation rose sharply to Rs 36.7 crore, marking an EBITDA margin of 9%, an increase of 508 basis points year-over-year. Chairman Kamlesh Patel attributed the success to operational discipline and expansion strategies, eyeing a Rs 6,000 crore revenue target in 4-6 years.

(With inputs from agencies.)