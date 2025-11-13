LG Electronics India's Profit Dips Amid Stable Revenue: FY26 Q2 Review

LG Electronics India Ltd, a top player in the consumer electronics sector, announced a significant 27.3% drop in net profits for the September quarter of FY26. The reported net profit stands at Rs 389.43 crore, contrasting sharply with the Rs 535.70 crore recorded during the same period last year, as detailed in the company's regulatory filing.

Despite the decline in profit, the company's revenue from operations held steady at Rs 6,174.02 crore, nearly mirroring the Rs 6,113.88 crore from the previous year. However, total expenses for the quarter rose to Rs 5,728.95 crore, marking a 5% increase.

This financial disclosure is noteworthy as it is LG Electronics India's initial public earnings report post-listing on October 14. In the first half of FY26, the company's total income slightly decreased to Rs 12,591.17 crore. Meanwhile, the company's shares saw a modest increase, closing at Rs 1,674.10 on the BSE, a gain of 1.13% from the previous trading session.

