EU Moves to Clamp Down on Cheap Chinese Imports with New Customs Duties

In a decisive move, European finance ministers on Thursday agreed to expedite the imposition of customs duties on low-value parcels arriving from China, a step designed to bolster European industries against cheap Chinese e-commerce imports.

The proposal, requiring European Parliament approval, aims to eliminate the 'de minimis' exemptions currently allowing duty-free entry for purchases under 150 euros. Major platforms such as Shein and Temu will be affected, stressing the urgency amid rising package volumes.

Retailers across Europe welcome the measure as closing exploitation loopholes, though concerns over a potential patchwork of national fees remain. Observers note that the measure's effectiveness, including proposed fees, is yet to be fully assessed.