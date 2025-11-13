Left Menu

EU Moves to Clamp Down on Cheap Chinese Imports with New Customs Duties

European finance ministers have agreed to expedite customs duties on low-value parcels from China. The move aims to protect EU industries and close longstanding loopholes. New measures will require the European Parliament's approval, with major platforms like Shein and Temu set to be impacted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 21:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a decisive move, European finance ministers on Thursday agreed to expedite the imposition of customs duties on low-value parcels arriving from China, a step designed to bolster European industries against cheap Chinese e-commerce imports.

The proposal, requiring European Parliament approval, aims to eliminate the 'de minimis' exemptions currently allowing duty-free entry for purchases under 150 euros. Major platforms such as Shein and Temu will be affected, stressing the urgency amid rising package volumes.

Retailers across Europe welcome the measure as closing exploitation loopholes, though concerns over a potential patchwork of national fees remain. Observers note that the measure's effectiveness, including proposed fees, is yet to be fully assessed.

