Delhi Police Gears Up for 44th India International Trade Fair with Traffic Arrangements

The Delhi Police has announced detailed traffic and parking arrangements for the upcoming 44th India International Trade Fair (IITF) at Pragati Maidan, scheduled from November 14 to 27. The event, organized by the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), is expected to attract significant traffic from business visitors and the general public.

In anticipation of the heavy pedestrian and vehicular movement that has slowed traffic in past editions, the police have deployed 245 personnel in three shifts to manage the flow in and around the fairgrounds. Additionally, 15 cranes, 16 motorcycle patrol units, and three disaster management vehicles will be on standby to ensure smooth operations.

Special entry gates have been established for different categories of visitors, including business visitors, exhibitors, VVIPs, media, and officials. Parking arrangements include designated lots and directional signage, with 'No Parking' and 'Tow Away' zones clearly marked. The comprehensive plan, which features six traffic help desks and an awareness stall on road safety, aims to accommodate the needs of all attendees while ensuring regular road users are not inconvenienced.

(With inputs from agencies.)