European Union Challenges Cheap Chinese Imports with New Customs Legislation
European finance ministers plan to expedite customs duties on low-value parcels to curb cheap Chinese e-commerce imports by 2026. The move targets online retailers like Shein and Temu, aiming to eliminate competition loopholes and protect European industries. This shift requires European Parliament approval.
European finance ministers reached an agreement on Thursday to speed up the imposition of customs duties on low-value parcels shipping into the EU. This initiative targets inexpensive Chinese e-commerce imports, focusing on popular platforms such as Shein and Temu.
The decision, slated for implementation by 2026, seeks to dismantle the existing 'de minimis' duty exemption for parcels under 150 euros. This exemption has allowed online retailers to ship goods at reduced prices, undercutting European businesses and creating a distorted market environment.
This regulatory acceleration has been welcomed by European industries, with many trade associations emphasizing the need for swift action to restore competitive fairness. However, EU officials face challenges in balancing national and regional interests as they coordinate these changes with the European Parliament.
