Left Menu

ReNew Energy to Bolster Andhra Pradesh's Green Transition with $6.7 Billion Investment

ReNew Energy Global will invest Rs 60,000 crore in Andhra Pradesh for green energy projects, boosting its total investment in the state to Rs 82,000 crore. The company plans to establish multiple facilities, creating over 10,000 jobs and supporting Andhra Pradesh's renewable energy goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 21:56 IST
ReNew Energy to Bolster Andhra Pradesh's Green Transition with $6.7 Billion Investment
Representative Image (File Photo-ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

ReNew Energy Global Plc has unveiled a major investment plan, committing Rs 60,000 crore ($6.7 billion) to initiate various green energy projects in Andhra Pradesh. This move elevates its total investment in the region to Rs 82,000 crore ($9.3 billion), following a previous commitment of Rs 22,000 crore in 2025.

In a series of four MoUs with the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board, inked Thursday in the presence of state officials, ReNew announced plans for a 6 GW PV ingot-wafer plant, a 2 GW pumped hydro facility, a 300 KTPA green ammonia plant, and 5 GW of hybrid wind-solar projects. Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu praised the initiative, emphasizing Andhra Pradesh's leadership in renewable energy.

Sumant Sinha, CEO of ReNew, highlighted the importance of these projects in advancing India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision and creating skilled employment. ReNew's existing operations in the state include 717 MW of wind and 60 MW of solar capacity. The company's efforts align with Andhra Pradesh's aim to achieve robust renewable energy targets, generating tens of thousands of jobs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy on Navale Bridge: A Fiery Collision Claims Eight Lives

Tragedy on Navale Bridge: A Fiery Collision Claims Eight Lives

 India
2
IMF Flags Economic Strains Amid US Shutdown and Trade Turmoil

IMF Flags Economic Strains Amid US Shutdown and Trade Turmoil

 Global
3
Hitesh Jain Steps Down from 23rd Law Commission of India

Hitesh Jain Steps Down from 23rd Law Commission of India

 India
4
Nepal's Central Zoo Welcomes Rare Black Panther: A Ghostly Attraction

Nepal's Central Zoo Welcomes Rare Black Panther: A Ghostly Attraction

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025