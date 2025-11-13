ReNew Energy to Bolster Andhra Pradesh's Green Transition with $6.7 Billion Investment

ReNew Energy Global Plc has unveiled a major investment plan, committing Rs 60,000 crore ($6.7 billion) to initiate various green energy projects in Andhra Pradesh. This move elevates its total investment in the region to Rs 82,000 crore ($9.3 billion), following a previous commitment of Rs 22,000 crore in 2025.

In a series of four MoUs with the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board, inked Thursday in the presence of state officials, ReNew announced plans for a 6 GW PV ingot-wafer plant, a 2 GW pumped hydro facility, a 300 KTPA green ammonia plant, and 5 GW of hybrid wind-solar projects. Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu praised the initiative, emphasizing Andhra Pradesh's leadership in renewable energy.

Sumant Sinha, CEO of ReNew, highlighted the importance of these projects in advancing India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision and creating skilled employment. ReNew's existing operations in the state include 717 MW of wind and 60 MW of solar capacity. The company's efforts align with Andhra Pradesh's aim to achieve robust renewable energy targets, generating tens of thousands of jobs.

