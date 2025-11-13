Left Menu

Capillary Technologies Secures Major Investment Ahead of IPO

Capillary Technologies India raised Rs 394 crore from anchor investors before its IPO opening. With participation from 21 entities like SBI Mutual Fund and PineBridge Investments, the firm allocated 68.28 lakh shares at Rs 577 each. The IPO aims to generate Rs 877.5 crore.

Capillary Technologies India has successfully raised Rs 394 crore from prominent anchor investors just ahead of its initial public offering (IPO) scheduled for public subscription.

The anchor book attracted participation from 21 esteemed entities, including SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential MF, and PineBridge Investments, with details disclosed via a BSE circular.

The company's impending Rs 877.5-crore IPO will span from November 14 to November 18, and will have a designated price band of Rs 549-577 per share. This event marks a significant milestone for the software product company renowned for its AI-based SaaS offerings.

