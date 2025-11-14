Left Menu

India's Ambitious Global Trade Expansion

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal announced India is negotiating free trade agreements with multiple nations, including important economies like the US and EU. Additionally, efforts to enhance domestic infrastructure and ease of business regulations are underway to bolster India's trade landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 14-11-2025 11:14 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 11:14 IST
India's Ambitious Global Trade Expansion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a statement that underscores India's growing involvement in global commerce, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal announced that the country is actively negotiating free trade agreements with key international partners. These include economic giants such as the United States and the European Union, as well as nations like New Zealand, Oman, Peru, and Chile.

Goyal highlighted the potential for India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) to collaborate with state governments, specifically mentioning plans to develop the Andhra Mandapam, a world-class convention center comparable to the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

Emphasizing the importance of reducing global trade barriers, Goyal noted that such measures could enhance the movement of goods, services, and capital. India has already cemented free trade agreements with the UAE, Australia, and the EFTA. In parallel, the government has taken steps to ease doing business by removing over 42,000 compliances and eliminating 1,500 outdated laws.

TRENDING

1
Pacific Islands: Pioneering a Renewable Future

Pacific Islands: Pioneering a Renewable Future

 Australia
2
Asaduddin Owaisi-headed AIMIM leads in 3 Bihar seats -- Kochadhaman, Amour, Baisi: EC.

Asaduddin Owaisi-headed AIMIM leads in 3 Bihar seats -- Kochadhaman, Amour, ...

 India
3
Tariffs Wreak Havoc on Swiss Precision Machinery Sector

Tariffs Wreak Havoc on Swiss Precision Machinery Sector

 Global
4
Navigating the AI Detection Maze: Accuracy and Challenges

Navigating the AI Detection Maze: Accuracy and Challenges

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025