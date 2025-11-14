Tech Tumbles: Market Jitters Over AI Stocks Shake Global Shares

On Friday, Asian markets mirrored Wall Street's steep decline, rattled by fears that AI stocks like Nvidia may be overheated. Significant sell-offs in tech giants, notably in South Korea's Kospi and Japan's Nikkei, signified a widespread concern about valuation levels.

In China, economic data revealed sluggish factory output growth, adding to investor anxiety. The slowdown was highlighted by a dip in factory investments, weighing down business spending as property investments continued to weaken. These factors contributed to a broader market decline, including Australia's ASX and India's BSE Sensex.

US futures remained relatively stable, although apprehension loomed over the Federal Reserve potentially halting rate cuts, a necessary boost many investors anticipated. This uncertainty dampened morale across markets, intensifying the sell-off of AI and tech-forward stocks amid rapid-fire gains in the sector.

