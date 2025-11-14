Left Menu

Tech Tumbles: Market Jitters Over AI Stocks Shake Global Shares

Asian markets followed Wall Street's dramatic dip, driven by concerns over overheated AI stock prices like Nvidia. Tech-heavy stocks in South Korea, Japan, and China felt the brunt of the decline. Additionally, uncertainties around US interest rate cuts fueled broader market apprehensions globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 14-11-2025 11:16 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 11:16 IST
Tech Tumbles: Market Jitters Over AI Stocks Shake Global Shares
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Philippines

On Friday, Asian markets mirrored Wall Street's steep decline, rattled by fears that AI stocks like Nvidia may be overheated. Significant sell-offs in tech giants, notably in South Korea's Kospi and Japan's Nikkei, signified a widespread concern about valuation levels.

In China, economic data revealed sluggish factory output growth, adding to investor anxiety. The slowdown was highlighted by a dip in factory investments, weighing down business spending as property investments continued to weaken. These factors contributed to a broader market decline, including Australia's ASX and India's BSE Sensex.

US futures remained relatively stable, although apprehension loomed over the Federal Reserve potentially halting rate cuts, a necessary boost many investors anticipated. This uncertainty dampened morale across markets, intensifying the sell-off of AI and tech-forward stocks amid rapid-fire gains in the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pacific Islands: Pioneering a Renewable Future

Pacific Islands: Pioneering a Renewable Future

 Australia
2
Asaduddin Owaisi-headed AIMIM leads in 3 Bihar seats -- Kochadhaman, Amour, Baisi: EC.

Asaduddin Owaisi-headed AIMIM leads in 3 Bihar seats -- Kochadhaman, Amour, ...

 India
3
Tariffs Wreak Havoc on Swiss Precision Machinery Sector

Tariffs Wreak Havoc on Swiss Precision Machinery Sector

 Global
4
Navigating the AI Detection Maze: Accuracy and Challenges

Navigating the AI Detection Maze: Accuracy and Challenges

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025