Ventive Hospitality Reports 28% Revenue Surge in Q2 FY 2026

Ventive Hospitality Ltd reported significant growth in Q2 FY 2026 with a 28% revenue increase and a 50% rise in EBITDA. Strategic expansions include acquiring Hilton Goa Resort and plans to invest in Soho House India, aiming to boost their portfolio and tap into new markets.

Ventive Hospitality Delivers a Stellar Q2 Performance with 50 Percent YoY EBITDA Growth. Image Credit: ANI
Ventive Hospitality Ltd has unveiled its Q2 FY 2026 financial results, showcasing a robust 28% year-on-year increase in consolidated revenue, reaching Rs 554 crore. The company's EBITDA also saw a notable 50% boost, showcasing a margin expansion to 46%, underpinned by strong performances across its assets in India and the Maldives.

In its operational endeavors, Ventive's effective revenue management has fostered a 12% rise in the Average Daily Rate in India, alongside a 13% increase in RevPAR. The company's ventures in food and beverage services and banqueting have further driven up TRevPAR by 15%, signaling thriving business growth.

Strategically, Ventive has expanded into the leisure market with a 76% stake acquisition of Hilton Goa Resort, along with interest in Soho House India. CEO Ranjit Batra highlighted the sustained growth trajectory and diversification, emphasizing their strategy to double their key count within five years supported by targeted acquisitions and organic expansion.

