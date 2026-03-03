Escalating Tensions: US and Israel Intensify Campaign Against Iran

The United States and Israel have ramped up their military campaign against Iran, amid widening regional turmoil. American and Israeli forces have launched concrete operations, hitting various strategic targets across Iran and its allies in the Middle East, with no signs of backing down.

Attacks have hit energy facilities in Gulf states, including a drone assault on Saudi Arabia's Ras Tanura oil refinery. The conflict has disrupted global markets, leading to increased energy prices and threatening global economic stability.

The death toll is rising on all sides, with significant casualties reported. Amid escalating violence and geopolitical uncertainty, the US is aiming to dismantle Iran's military capabilities while urging citizens to vacate the region.