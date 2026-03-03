Left Menu

Aviation Industry Faces Fuel Cost Turbulence Amid Oil Price Surge

Qantas Airways CEO Vanessa Hudson discusses the significant impact of rising oil prices on aviation due to the U.S., Israel, and Iran conflict. Despite having fuel hedging, the industry faces challenges as major Gulf hubs close. Macquarie Group's CEO highlights potential oil supply issues, affecting aviation costs.

Qantas Airways CEO Vanessa Hudson expressed concerns about the impact of rising oil prices on the aviation industry, as geopolitical tensions spike between the U.S., Israel, and Iran. Speaking at the Australian Financial Review's business summit, Hudson noted the industry's vulnerability despite Qantas' substantial fuel hedging strategy.

Meanwhile, major Gulf airline hubs like Dubai remained closed, leaving thousands of passengers stranded and aviation grappling with challenges reminiscent of the COVID-19 pandemic. Although Qantas itself wasn't directly impacted by flight cancellations in the Middle East, the airline was actively assisting Emirates passengers amid airspace restrictions.

On a financial note, Qantas reported that it had hedged 81% of its fuel for the second half of its financial year, with a projected fuel bill of A$2.5 billion. Shemara Wikramanayake, CEO of Macquarie Group, echoed industry concerns, forecasting potential oil supply disruptions and price hikes as conflict lingers.

