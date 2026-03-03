Tensions Rise as U.S. Plans Retaliation Over Embassy Attack

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has indicated that plans for retaliation are underway following an attack on the U.S. embassy in Riyadh. Speaking to NewsNation, Trump alluded to forthcoming actions in response to the incident, where two drones caused a minor fire and damage at the embassy.

The attack also follows the reported deaths of U.S. military personnel during the Iran conflict, escalating tensions further. A reporter from the media outlet shared this information based on an interview with Trump.

Saudi Arabia's defense ministry confirmed the attack, detailing that the embassy suffered limited damage from the drones, according to an initial assessment. The international community closely watches the U.S. response as regional tensions mount.