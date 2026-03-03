Tensions Escalate: U.S. and Israeli Preemptive Strikes Against Iran

Over the weekend, the U.S. conducted airstrikes on Tehran following an Israeli plan that risked Iranian retaliation against American troops, confirmed U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday.

Rubio stated, "We knew the attack on U.S. troops was imminent, and preventive action was necessary to mitigate potential losses." The airstrikes, jointly launched by the U.S. and Israel, were described as 'preventive' by Israel's Defense Minister, Israel Katz.

While Tehran denounced the strikes as unprovoked aggression, negotiations aimed at Iran's nuclear program continued with Omani mediation. President Donald Trump defended the military action due to an immediate threat from Iran, despite lacking concrete evidence, according to congressional members.