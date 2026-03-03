In China, the clash between technological dreams and an economic slowdown is palpable as they face ongoing challenges in the housing market and youth unemployment. The National People's Congress sessions offer a forum to address these issues.

Many analysts observe that while China's commitment to exports keeps the economic engine whirring, the existential gap between Xi Jinping's high-tech aspirations and reality looms large. This backdrop sets the stage for policy discussions at the Congress.

Amidst various economic trials, President Xi consolidates his grip on power, further exemplifying his influence. His anti-corruption purges, targeting military officials, signify an intensified focus on political loyalty, ensuring stability for future ambitions of becoming a tech-centric global force.