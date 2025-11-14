The Global Commute: Unveiling the 78-Minute Travel Conundrum

In a groundbreaking study, researchers have discovered a universal pattern in daily commuting times across the globe. People from 43 countries spend, on average, 78 minutes of their day commuting, a timeframe consistent despite variations in income or transportation modes.

Published in Environmental Research Letters, the study analyzed data encompassing over half of the world's population. It concluded that this consistent commute duration likely stems from intrinsic psychological needs and practical limitations that prevent excessive travel time.

To curb energy consumption, the research suggests designing communities that promote low-energy commuting strategies. While increased efficiency might lead to longer travel distances, the real solution lies in offering low-energy alternatives, according to researchers Eric Galbraith and William Fajzel.

