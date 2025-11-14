Left Menu

Tragedy on Navale Bridge Spurs Call for Permanent Safety Measures

After an accident on Pune's Navale Bridge that killed eight, Union minister Murlidhar Mohol inspected the site, urging a permanent solution. Discussions are set for Saturday with multiple agencies to finalize temporary and long-term safety measures, including an elevated road project to prevent future tragedies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 14-11-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 16:19 IST
Following a tragic accident on Pune's notorious Navale Bridge that claimed eight lives, Union minister Murlidhar Mohol conducted a site inspection, sparking a call for permanent safety solutions. Authorities had previously implemented temporary measures; however, the recent disaster highlighted the urgent need for more robust actions.

On Saturday, a crucial meeting involving diverse agencies, including the NHAI, PWD, and Pune's municipal bodies, is planned to discuss immediate and future safety measures. Among the initiatives is the fast-tracking of an elevated corridor project aimed at preventing such disasters on this accident-prone stretch of the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway.

Mohol pointed to previous successful interventions post-November 2022's crash, emphasizing their inadequacy now. Plans for a 32-km elevated road costing approximately Rs 6,000 crore are poised to be realized soon, aiming to ensure safer travel. In the meantime, stringent checks and alternative route considerations for heavy vehicles entering the area will be enforced as part of temporary measures.

