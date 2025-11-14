India-Canada Forge Strong Ties in Critical Minerals and Clean Energy
India and Canada have committed to enhancing cooperation in critical minerals and clean energy. The bilateral relations aim to strengthen investment and trade opportunities, especially in aerospace and new industrial sectors, while addressing supply chain resilience and expanding economic engagement.
- Country:
- India
India and Canada have unveiled plans to advance their collaboration in critical minerals and clean energy, viewed as pivotal for accelerating energy transitions and the growth of modern industries.
In tandem, the two nations will work to broaden investment and trade linkages, especially focusing on aerospace, leveraging Canada's influence in India and India's burgeoning aviation market.
The commitment was cemented during Canada's Minister of Export Promotion's visit to India, where both nations reaffirmed their economic alliance and pledged for continuous dialogue, aspiring to adapt to global supply chain dynamics and nurture resilient bilateral ties.
(With inputs from agencies.)