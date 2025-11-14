Left Menu

India-Canada Forge Strong Ties in Critical Minerals and Clean Energy

India and Canada have committed to enhancing cooperation in critical minerals and clean energy. The bilateral relations aim to strengthen investment and trade opportunities, especially in aerospace and new industrial sectors, while addressing supply chain resilience and expanding economic engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 16:48 IST
India-Canada Forge Strong Ties in Critical Minerals and Clean Energy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India and Canada have unveiled plans to advance their collaboration in critical minerals and clean energy, viewed as pivotal for accelerating energy transitions and the growth of modern industries.

In tandem, the two nations will work to broaden investment and trade linkages, especially focusing on aerospace, leveraging Canada's influence in India and India's burgeoning aviation market.

The commitment was cemented during Canada's Minister of Export Promotion's visit to India, where both nations reaffirmed their economic alliance and pledged for continuous dialogue, aspiring to adapt to global supply chain dynamics and nurture resilient bilateral ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nuclear Tensions: Ukrainian Drones Target Russian Plant

Nuclear Tensions: Ukrainian Drones Target Russian Plant

 Russia
2
Call for WHO Treaty Reform Amidst Tobacco Harm Debate

Call for WHO Treaty Reform Amidst Tobacco Harm Debate

 India
3
Bulgaria Seeks Sanctions Breather for Lukoil's Burgas Refinery

Bulgaria Seeks Sanctions Breather for Lukoil's Burgas Refinery

 Global
4
India's Shooting Team Sets Sights on Tokyo Deaflympics Glory

India's Shooting Team Sets Sights on Tokyo Deaflympics Glory

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025