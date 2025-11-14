Delhi Drives Towards Electric Future with New EV Charging Infrastructure

The Delhi government, aiming to revolutionize its public transport system, has announced plans to install electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure at the city's three major interstate bus terminals (ISBTs). This comes as part of a broader initiative to transition the entire public transport fleet to electric by mid-2025.

The effort, spearheaded by the Delhi Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation (DTC), involves tendering for the installation of chargers and substations at Kashmere Gate, Sarai Kale Khan, and Anand Vihar ISBTs. The project, estimated at Rs 16.99 crore, will support hundreds of electric buses with advanced charging technology.

This infrastructural enhancement is critical for the planned addition of 8,000 e-buses by 2026. The city's current fleet includes 3,400 e-buses, with a target to increase to 6,000 shortly. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta recently inaugurated new interstate electric bus routes, demonstrating the city's commitment to sustainable transport solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)