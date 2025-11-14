Left Menu

Fujiyama Power Systems' IPO: A Bright Future for Solar Solutions

Fujiyama Power Systems, specializing in rooftop solar solutions, seeks to raise Rs 828 crore through its IPO. With a combination of fresh equity and an offer for sale, the IPO saw 40% subscriptions by the second day. The company aims to capitalize on its strong market presence.

New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2025 19:39 IST
  • India

Fujiyama Power Systems, a leading player in the rooftop solar industry, launched its initial public offering (IPO) aiming to gather Rs 828 crore. The IPO has witnessed 40% subscription by its second day, with varying interest from qualified institutional buyers, retail investors, and non-institutional investors.

Fujiyama Power Systems reported that Rs 247 crore has been secured from anchor investors, with an additional Rs 75 crore raised in a pre-IPO round. The Greater Noida-based company, known for its 'UTL Solar' and 'Fujiyama Solar' brands, is offering shares priced between Rs 216-228 each.

With notable revenue growth—Rs 1,540.67 crore in FY25 over Rs 664.08 crore in FY23—Fujiyama Power Systems demonstrates significant profitability uplift. The IPO remains open until November 17, presenting a fresh issue of shares and a promoter-led sale.

