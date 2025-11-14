Left Menu

Steel Ministry to Ease Quality Control Restrictions on 55 Steel Grades

The Steel Ministry plans to suspend quality control orders (QCOs) for 55 steel grades to facilitate easier raw material sourcing. Recommendations from a high-level committee led to the decision, impacting imports and sourcing in sectors like automobiles and electrical equipment, pending further review by an inter-ministerial group.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 20:11 IST
Steel Ministry to Ease Quality Control Restrictions on 55 Steel Grades
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Steel Ministry is set to relieve industry players by suspending quality control orders (QCOs) on 55 steel grades, easing the process of sourcing vital raw materials. This move follows the recommendations of a high-level committee, which marks a shift in the ministry's approach to steel grade oversight.

According to official sources, 42 standards will be suspended for three years, and 13 for one year. The industry eagerly awaits a formal announcement, which could be as soon as next week. The ministry will evaluate the impact of these suspensions annually to ensure they align with industry needs.

The suspension aims to aid sectors like automobiles and electrical equipment by allowing them to import steel grades from non-licensed suppliers and use non-BIS-compliant steel for manufacturing. Nevertheless, certain standards, particularly those concerning defense and atomic energy, will remain in place to maintain safety and compliance.

TRENDING

1
Neptune Missiles Strike: A Blow to Russian Oil Exports

Neptune Missiles Strike: A Blow to Russian Oil Exports

 Ukraine
2
Debate Over 'Phansi Ghar': Legal Battles and Legislative Proceedings

Debate Over 'Phansi Ghar': Legal Battles and Legislative Proceedings

 India
3
Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha of BJP wins Lakhisarai seat by 24,940 votes, defeats Congress nominee Amaresh Kumar.

Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha of BJP wins Lakhisarai seat by 24,940 vote...

 India
4
BJP Celebrates Historic Bihar Election Victory

BJP Celebrates Historic Bihar Election Victory

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025