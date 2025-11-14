Steel Ministry to Ease Quality Control Restrictions on 55 Steel Grades

The Steel Ministry is set to relieve industry players by suspending quality control orders (QCOs) on 55 steel grades, easing the process of sourcing vital raw materials. This move follows the recommendations of a high-level committee, which marks a shift in the ministry's approach to steel grade oversight.

According to official sources, 42 standards will be suspended for three years, and 13 for one year. The industry eagerly awaits a formal announcement, which could be as soon as next week. The ministry will evaluate the impact of these suspensions annually to ensure they align with industry needs.

The suspension aims to aid sectors like automobiles and electrical equipment by allowing them to import steel grades from non-licensed suppliers and use non-BIS-compliant steel for manufacturing. Nevertheless, certain standards, particularly those concerning defense and atomic energy, will remain in place to maintain safety and compliance.