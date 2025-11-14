Left Menu

India Poised for New Free Trade Agreements: A Global Trade Milestone

Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Jitin Prasada, announced impending free trade agreements with the EU, New Zealand, and Oman, highlighting ongoing negotiations. This development reflects India's elevated stature in global trade discussions, a shift from past dynamics where the country operated under pressure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 21:14 IST
India Poised for New Free Trade Agreements: A Global Trade Milestone
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Jitin Prasada, expressed optimism on Friday that India is close to finalizing free trade agreements with the European Union, New Zealand, and Oman.

Speaking at the India International Trade Fair, Prasada stated that the commerce ministry is actively pursuing free trade deals with multiple global partners.

He emphasized India's new status of negotiating as an equal with developed nations, moving beyond past pressures, and noted that India has already secured trade agreements with the UAE, Australia, and the EFTA. Current negotiations promise to boost trade and investments further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pune Land Deal Scandal: Sheetal Tejwani on the Run

Pune Land Deal Scandal: Sheetal Tejwani on the Run

 India
2
Haryana Celebrates NDA's Historic Victory in Bihar

Haryana Celebrates NDA's Historic Victory in Bihar

 India
3
Ukraine Ramps Up Production of Cutting-Edge Interceptor Drones

Ukraine Ramps Up Production of Cutting-Edge Interceptor Drones

 Ukraine
4
Tragedy Strikes on Varanasi Road: Hit-and-Run Kills Two

Tragedy Strikes on Varanasi Road: Hit-and-Run Kills Two

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025