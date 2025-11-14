India Poised for New Free Trade Agreements: A Global Trade Milestone

Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Jitin Prasada, expressed optimism on Friday that India is close to finalizing free trade agreements with the European Union, New Zealand, and Oman.

Speaking at the India International Trade Fair, Prasada stated that the commerce ministry is actively pursuing free trade deals with multiple global partners.

He emphasized India's new status of negotiating as an equal with developed nations, moving beyond past pressures, and noted that India has already secured trade agreements with the UAE, Australia, and the EFTA. Current negotiations promise to boost trade and investments further.

