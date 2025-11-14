Bund Yields Climb Amid Economic Uncertainty: Germany's Fiscal Moves Under Scrutiny

Eurozone benchmark Bund yields are on track for a fourth straight weekly gain, approaching levels seen prior to the United States government shutdown in early October. Market volatility remains minimal as the European Central Bank's monetary policy stance remains unchanged, amid lingering doubts about Germany's fiscal strategy and sparse U.S. economic data, which leaves the Federal Reserve's policy direction uncertain.

Germany's 10-year yields have increased by 2 basis points to 2.70%, marking a weekly rise of 3.8 basis points. The early session noted a peak at 2.715%, the highest since October 7. Germany's budget committee has sanctioned the draft 2026 budget, which integrates substantial investment plans aimed at bolstering economic recovery.

According to Carsten Brzeski, global head of macro at ING, the German government has introduced measures reflecting a willingness to act, albeit without a comprehensive masterplan. After years of underinvestment, structural reforms are imperative for Germany's economy. Initiatives include fixed energy prices for energy-intensive industries until 2028 and a 'Germany Fund' to support small and medium-sized enterprises.

