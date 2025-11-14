Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Secures Massive Rs 8.2 Lakh Crore Investment at CII Summit

The Andhra Pradesh government has garnered Rs 8.2 lakh crore in investments during the CII Partnership Summit, with 365 deals signed. Investments focus on various sectors, promising over 12 lakh jobs and including projects like a new Lulu Mall. Notable deals involve energy, food processing, and IT sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 14-11-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 22:32 IST
The Andhra Pradesh government has made significant strides in attracting investment by securing Rs 8.2 lakh crore in commitments on the first day of the 30th CII Partnership Summit. A total of 365 deals were signed involving both national and international companies, according to an official press release.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu presided over the signing of 41 agreements amounting to Rs 3.5 lakh crore. Additionally, 324 agreements pledging over Rs 4.76 lakh crore were also finalized. These investments span sectors such as energy, food processing, and IT, underscoring the diverse business potential in Andhra Pradesh.

Highlighting individual ventures, Lulu International signed a significant deal to invest Rs 1,066 crore in developing a Lulu Mall in Visakhapatnam. Meanwhile, AM Green Group committed to setting up biorefineries for sustainable fuel, marking a strategic push towards green energy. These initiatives are part of a broader vision to generate jobs and boost the region's economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

