Left Menu

Venezuela Eyes Deeper Ties with India in Mineral Sector

Venezuela seeks enhanced cooperation with India in the critical minerals sector and aims to attract Indian investments, as discussed in a meeting between ministers from both nations. They also explored expanding economic relations beyond oil, considering cooperation in pharmaceuticals, automobiles, and logistics in Andhra Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 15-11-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 15:39 IST
Venezuela Eyes Deeper Ties with India in Mineral Sector
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Venezuela has shown a strong interest in boosting cooperation with India in the critical minerals sector and attracting investments, the commerce ministry reported on Saturday.

The topic was discussed during a meeting between India's Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Venezuela's Minister of Ecological Mining Development, Hector Silva. The Venezuelan delegation expressed a desire to expand economic ties beyond oil, focusing on critical minerals and Indian investments.

Goyal highlighted the need to revive the India-Venezuela Joint Committee Mechanism, which has been dormant for a decade. He also pointed to ONGC's operations in Venezuela as a potential area for further mining collaboration. Additionally, he suggested that Venezuela consider accepting the Indian Pharmacopeia to boost pharmaceutical trade and flagged opportunities in the automobile industry.

Separately, the ministry announced a Memorandum of Understanding signed by National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation Limited, Logistics Data Services Limited, and the Andhra Pradesh government. This agreement aims to digitalize Andhra Pradesh's logistics landscape via the Unified Logistics Interface Platform, providing stakeholders real-time logistics data.

TRENDING

1
Trinamool Congress Stands Firm: Bengal's Resistance Against BJP Politics

Trinamool Congress Stands Firm: Bengal's Resistance Against BJP Politics

 India
2
JD Cables Unveils Strategic Expansion and Robust Financial Performance for H1 FY26

JD Cables Unveils Strategic Expansion and Robust Financial Performance for H...

 India
3
AP CM Naidu says Bihar victory endorsement of Modi’s development agenda, ‘right governance is right politics’.

AP CM Naidu says Bihar victory endorsement of Modi’s development agenda, ‘ri...

 India
4
AP CM Naidu says his relations with Modi are very good; ‘we are very close to him, never had personal problems’.

AP CM Naidu says his relations with Modi are very good; ‘we are very close t...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025