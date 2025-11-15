Odisha Parab 2025: A Cultural Tapestry of Heritage and Innovation

The Department of Tourism, Government of Odisha, in collaboration with FICCI, announced the Odisha Parab festival, scheduled to take place from November 15 to 17, 2025, at The LaLiT Ashok, Bengaluru. The event seeks to highlight the state's diverse cultural and tourism offerings, encompassing art, cuisine, and traditional crafts.

At the press conference, Deputy Chief Minister Smt. Pravati Parida expressed the festival's aim to showcase Odisha's cultural vibrancy and development journey. Development Commissioner Anu Garg emphasized the opportunity to connect Odisha's traditions with a broader national audience, positioning the state as a hub for travelers, investors, and culture enthusiasts.

The festival promises an immersive experience, featuring a Craft and Handloom Pavilion, traditional Odia cuisine, and captivating performances of classical and folk dance. Odisha Parab will also provide a platform for tourism showcases and business networking, underscoring Odisha's appeal as a sustainable and innovative tourism destination.

(With inputs from agencies.)