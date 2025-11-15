AI's Impact on Jobs: Embracing Innovation at Visakhapatnam Summit

At the 30th Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, discussions pivoted around the transformative power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in reshaping the job landscape. Nara Lokesh, Andhra Pradesh's Minister for Human Resources Development; IT Electronics and Communication, stressed the urgent need for individuals to adapt to AI or face obsolescence. He outlined plans for a state government framework using conversational AI to assess and enhance workforce skills across various levels.

Debjani Ghosh of NITI Aayog echoed concerns about AI's impact on traditional jobs but highlighted the potential for creating specialized roles in AI engineering and design. International voices like Joe Depa from Ernst & Young recognized India's promising position as an AI leader, citing its youthful workforce and robust digital infrastructure.

Amidst discussions, the release of the CII-EY report 'AI: Is India ready for Agentic AI?' captured attention, underscoring AI's role as a job enabler. However, academia and industry leaders urged a balance between human dignity and machine efficiency, emphasizing the need for strategic reskilling and partnerships to navigate future challenges efficiently.

