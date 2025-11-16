Left Menu

India and Chile Eye December Talks for Comprehensive Trade Pact

India and Chile are expected to engage in a new round of negotiations for a free trade agreement in December. This Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) aims to enhance trade, including critical minerals essential for electronics, auto, and solar sectors. The ongoing economic collaboration highlights India's strategic focus in the Latin American region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 15:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is gearing up for another pivotal round of discussions with Chile, slated for December, regarding a proposed free trade agreement, an official disclosed. These discussions are part of ongoing efforts to clinch a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the two nations.

The CEPA, expanding upon the existing preferential trade agreement (PTA) from 2006, aims to provide India access to critical minerals from Chile, essential for industries such as electronics, automotive, and solar. This move reflects India's strategic intentions to fortify its presence in the Latin American region through versatile and comprehensive economic collaborations.

The bilateral trade landscape saw India's exports to Chile modest at USD 1.15 billion in 2024-25, while imports surged to USD 2.60 billion, dominated by minerals valued at USD 1.58 billion. This economic dialogue is poised to encompass diverse sectors, including digital services, MSMEs, and investment promotion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

