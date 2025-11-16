India and Chile Eye December Talks for Comprehensive Trade Pact

India is gearing up for another pivotal round of discussions with Chile, slated for December, regarding a proposed free trade agreement, an official disclosed. These discussions are part of ongoing efforts to clinch a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the two nations.

The CEPA, expanding upon the existing preferential trade agreement (PTA) from 2006, aims to provide India access to critical minerals from Chile, essential for industries such as electronics, automotive, and solar. This move reflects India's strategic intentions to fortify its presence in the Latin American region through versatile and comprehensive economic collaborations.

The bilateral trade landscape saw India's exports to Chile modest at USD 1.15 billion in 2024-25, while imports surged to USD 2.60 billion, dominated by minerals valued at USD 1.58 billion. This economic dialogue is poised to encompass diverse sectors, including digital services, MSMEs, and investment promotion.

(With inputs from agencies.)