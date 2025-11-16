Left Menu

India and EAEU: Paving the Path to a Historic Free Trade Agreement

India and the Eurasian Economic Commission are moving forward with negotiations for a free trade agreement aimed at strengthening economic ties. Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal met with Russian counterparts to discuss pathways for trade diversification, supply-chain resilience, and bilateral trade targets, focusing on industries like pharmaceuticals and technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 16:02 IST
  • India

In an important meeting held recently, India's Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal traveled to Moscow to engage in productive talks with Andrey Slepnev, Minister in charge of Trade for the Eurasian Economic Commission, and Russian Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade, Mikhail Yurin.

In an important meeting held recently, India's Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal traveled to Moscow to engage in productive talks with Andrey Slepnev, Minister in charge of Trade for the Eurasian Economic Commission, and Russian Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade, Mikhail Yurin.

The discussions focused on enhancing bilateral trade to USD 100 billion by 2030 and exploring avenues for trade diversification in sectors such as pharmaceuticals and telecom. A synchronized effort to address non-tariff issues and improve logistics is underway, fortifying India's trade relationships in the Eurasian region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

